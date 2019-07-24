‘Majority of senators are not agree to de-seat Sanjrani’: Balochistan CM

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Wednesday said that majority of senators were not agree to de-seat Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Jam Kamal said that removal of Sadiq Sanjrani from the Senate’s top slot would add the sense of deprivation among the people in Balochistan and added that the opposition should withdraw its no-confidence motion.

He said that Balochistan had been rendering sacrifices for these types of issues but it was the turn of others to do so. The chief minister further said that criticism against Balochistan about horse-trading and corruption should be stopped.

Jam Kamal said that Balochistan in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan would devise a comprehensive strategy on Reko Diq.

Earlier on July 22, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad.

Talking to the Senate chairman, CM Jam Kamal had said that no-confidence motion against Sanjrani will be thwarted at all costs.

Matters of mutual interests, current political situation in the country, strategy to thwart no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

