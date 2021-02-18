KARACHI: Taking into consideration security arrangements and plan for the imminent sixth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL 6), the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan huddled at Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Shaikh’s House as he lead the session earlier on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The session finalized the PSL 6 security plan for implementation where Additional Inspector General (AIG) for the port city, Pakistan Cricket Board representatives, and Deputy Commissioners briefed.

However, Naveed Ahmed Shaikh noted people in Karachi suffered badly from chocked roads with many arterial thoroughfares being blockaded for players’ security and foolproof arrangements, over which he directed the concerned authorities to make sure no inconvenience is caused to the masses with traffic flow smoothened.

Only the most unavoidable routes that require being blocked, for PSL 6 to remain smooth, should be made an exception for, while the remaining adjacent routes be open for traffic, Shaikh said.

Separately today to happen in the metropolis on the security front, a policeman was shot dead in SITE area late at night in what appeared to be an incident of target killing.

According to police sources, the police personnel, Sheraz, was going through Metroville SITE on his motorcycle when unidentified armed men intercepted him.

The armed men opened fire on him. Resultantly, Sheraz, resident of Frontier Colony, died on the spot. Meanwhile, the assailants managed to escape from the scene.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted his body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

