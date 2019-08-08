Malala pens a heartfelt note for the children and women of Kashmir

The youngest Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai has taken to Twitter on Thursday, to demand a peaceful solution for Kashmir.

In the wake of the abrogation of article 370 of the Indian constitution by the Parliament, people from across the world, activists, and celebrities have displayed massive concern for the populace living in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Today, the 22-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai has put her feelings into words in a recent tweet comprising two photos with text. She writes, “The people of Kashmir have lived in conflict since I was a child, since my mother and father were children, since my grandparents were young. For seven decades, the children of Kashmir have grown up amidst violence.”

“I care about Kashmir because South Asia is my home — A home I share with 1.8 billion people including Kashmiris. We represent different cultures, religions, languages, cuisines, and customs. And I believe we all can live in peace. I know we can appreciate the gifts that all of our people, in all their diversity, contribute to our world, she says,” talking about the inclusivity South Asia always displayed.

The Nobel laureate shows her concern especially about the safety of children and women who are “most vulnerable to violence and most likely to suffer losses in conflict.” She also demands there is no need to hurt each other.

She concludes, “I hope all South Asians, the international community and concerned authorities respond to their suffering. Whatever disagreements we may have, we must always defend human rights, prioritize the safety of children and women and focus on peacefully resolving the seven-decade-old conflict in Kashmir.”

On August 5, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest.

It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir off its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.

