I stand with Black community’s fight for justice: Malala

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai recently took to social media to speak up against the injustice faced by black community following the killing of George Floyd.

Turning to Twitter on Monday, she extended her support to the community.

“I stand with the Black community’s fight for justice for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and many, many others before them. We cannot accept injustice at any cost,” she wrote.

I stand with the Black community's fight for justice for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and many, many others before them. We cannot accept injustice at any cost. #BlackLivesMatter — Malala (@Malala) June 1, 2020

Floyd was a 46-year-old unarmed African-American male. He was killed by a policeman in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week. Protests have erupted across the US following his murder .

The activist went onto add “Let’s go beyond quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela. The work they led is not over and those leading the fight today need all of our support.”

She shared details of funds people can donate to in order to support the black community.

