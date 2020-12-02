Web Analytics
Malala Yousafzai joins TikTok

Malala

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, 23, has joined popular social networking site, TikTok.

Malala Yousafzai, who graduated from Oxford University with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics, joined the app to appeal for donations to her charitable fund.

 

 

In her first Tiktok video, Malala states, “My favourite things are Shoes, comedy and reading books.”

She said, “Hi Tik Tok. My name is Malala Yousafzai.”

“I am 23 years old and I’m a girl’s education activist. Some of you might already know me, you might have heard my UN speech or might have read my book, ‘I am Malala.”

“Some of you may not know me yet so I will introduce myself,” she added.

“I am a recent graduate from Oxford University, I like shoes, comedy, reading books and I also do campaigning and advocacy for twelve years for education and safe quality of education for all girls around the world.”

She went on to urge viewers to donate to the fund on ‘Giving Tuesday’, a fundraising campaign in the US. The 56-second-long clip received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

 

She is the youngest person to have won the Nobel Peace Prize, which she scooped in 2014 for her campaigns for children’s rights.

 

