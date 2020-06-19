Celebs congratulate Malala on Oxford graduation

Pakistani Nobel Prize Laureate and female education activist Malala Yousafzai recently completed her degree at University of Oxford.

She took to Instagram to share pictures of her celebrating as she achieved the milestone.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford,” she wrote.

She went on to say “I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep.”

Congratulatory messages poured in for the activist from celebrities, renowned personalities and her followers.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra commented on Malala’s post: “Congratulations Malala!! That’s amazing.”

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon also congratulated her on completing her degree. “Wow!! Congrats!!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Nasa astronaut Anne McClain commented on the 22-year-old’s Twitter post and wrote: “Congratulations on your graduation Malala! For so many, higher education is the start of great things. For you, great things preceded it and I can only imagine the even greater ones to follow. The world is lucky to have you on it.”

Malala, who received Oxford degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics, also received felicitations from actors Juggun Kazim and Adnan Malik, writers Kamila Shamsie and Elif Shafak.

Mubarak! To you and your parents @ZiauddinY (Enjoy Netflix, reading and sleep. Maybe get some eating in there too) — Kamila Shamsie (@kamilashamsie) June 19, 2020

Wonderful! You are a true inspiration to girls all over the world. My heartfelt congratulations 🎂📚📚 — Elif Şafak / Elif Shafak (@Elif_Safak) June 19, 2020

The young activist joined the world’s top-ranked university in 2017. Back then, she shared her thoughts on attending her first-ever lecture. “5 years ago, I was shot in an attempt to stop me from speaking out for girls’ education. Today, I attend my first lectures at Oxford.”

