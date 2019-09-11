Web Analytics
Malala Yousufzai’s tweet about the new iPhone wins the internet

Since Apple launched iPhone 11 models on Tuesday, it’s triple camera has caught the attention of the tech world with numerous memes surfacing on the internet.

Nobel laureate Malala also tweeted about the new design of the tech giant’s latest offering. Taking to Twitter, she shared a picture of her dress’ pattern which bears an uncanny resemblance to iPhone11 Pro.

“Is this just a coincidence that I wore this dress on the same day as Apple iPhone 11’s launch,” she wrote.

Social media users were quick to laud her but some also made fun of the iPhone design.

A user thinks the camera design looks like a gas cooker.

Another user believes it resembles a coconut.

Or, maybe a fidget spinner?

The popular smartphone’s latest lineup has ultra-wide cameras and is priced at $699.

