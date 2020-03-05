‘I am not sure what my career path will be’: Malala Yousufzai

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is lost about her career path.

The activist, who is doing her final year at the prestigious University of Oxford, in the UK took to Twitter to share that she is not sure about what her career path will be.

“When I was younger, adults would ask me what I wanted to be when I grew up. At first, I would say a doctor. Then prime minister. Then, I just focused on getting into university & deciding what to study. Today, like a lot of young people, I’m not sure what my career path will be,” she wrote.

Malala went onto add that she can make a choice for herself and that’s what she wants for all young women.

“This week leading up to International Women’s Day, I want to celebrate girls’ ambitions & share what young women around the world are saying about their dream careers. #IWD2020”

She shared Brazil’s Ana Gabriely, 15, and Turkey’s Öykü’s career aspirations.

“My dream career is to be an astronaut because it is a place where men have more prominence. I want to give voice to women by saying that even the universe is not the limit.” — Ana Gabriely, 15, Brazil.”

“When I was a little kid, my parents bought multiple fields to grow olive trees and now, one of my biggest goals is to take those fields… and start a company. I would like to sell olive, olive oil and every other product that I can create using olives.” — Öykü, 17, Turkey,” she tweeted.

Malala is the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history (at 17), an education activist, the author of I Am Malala and founder of the Malala Fund. She advocates for girls’ education.

