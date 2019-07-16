ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, Tesla owner Elon Musk, principal founder of Microsoft Corporation Bill Gates and Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg have been invited to attend the sci-tech conference in Pakistan.

During a press conference on Monday, Chaudhry revealed that an invitation has been sent to Malala for the upcoming conference, adding that he also wanted the owners of tech giants to be a part of the event.

“We are sending invitations to Tesla owner Elon Musk, principal founder of Microsoft Corporation Bill Gates, and Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg to attend the conference in Pakistan,” Chaudhry said.

The conference titled ‘Think Future’ is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in October this year.

He said the objective of organizing the conference is to showcase the potential of Pakistan, to the world, in the field of science and technology.

On the other hand, for the first time, a state-level science fair is going to be organized in Pakistan in August 2019 in Islamabad.

Chaudhry announced that those who want to showcase any of their innovation should get ready for this ‘great Science Fair’. The entries for the fair will be open from July one.”

