Malam Jabba ski resort closed after PHC order

SWAT: Malam Jabba ski resort is among one of the favourite tourist spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, however, it will no longer entertain the visitors after the local administration in Swat has decided to shut the place, ARY NEWS reported.

The development, which is termed as a major setback for tourism in the country, came after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) barred the Malam Jabba ski resort’s administration from charging entry fees.


The administration was charging Rs 300 for the entry into the hill station.


Soon after the court orders the local authorities not only shut down the resort but also issued instructions for the travellers to avoid visiting the place.

Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari took to Twitter to express his dismay over the closure and said that it was unfortunate to close it down at the peak of the tourism season.


It is pertinent to mention here that the chairlift at the Malam Jabba resort was inaugurated by incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pervez Khattak in 2016.

The scenic hill station of Malam Jabba is located 314 km from Islamabad, and is home to the only ski resort in Pakistan. It was developed with assistance from the government of Austria to provide facilities for winter sports and adventure tourism.

