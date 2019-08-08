Malaysia has voiced concern over the recent developments in occupied Kashmir, particularly the escalation of tension in the region.

A press statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya on Thursday said Malaysia would like to encourage all stakeholders to abide by the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions on occupied Kashmir towards the maintenance of international peace and security.

It said: “As a close partner to both Pakistan and India, Malaysia attaches high hopes that the two neighbours will exercise utmost restraint to prevent further escalation that could be detrimental to the peace, stability and prosperity in the region.”

Malaysia always believes that dialogues and consultations are the best routes to a peaceful and amicable solution to this long-standing issue, the statement added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a telephonic call to his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Muhammad on Monday and had a detailed discussion on the prevailing situation in India Occupied Kashmir with him.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Khan had regretted doing away with Kashmir’s special status is a breach of international conventions and will play havoc with regional peace.

The Malaysian prime minister said his country is keeping an eye on the situation in IOK.

PM Mahathir said he is looking forward to meeting PM Imran Khan during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session.

