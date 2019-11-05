Malaysian NGO says Indian political map move reminiscent of Israel

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) has strongly protested against the political maps issued by India, which are incompatible with the UN maps.

These maps displayed Occupied Jammu and Kashmir region and parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir within the territorial jurisdiction of India.

Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization’s President Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid in a statement in Kuala Lumpur called India’s move as provocative and will escalate the tension between the Kashmiris and the Indian authorities, after unilaterally partitioning the territory.

He compared the move by India on Kashmir as exactly the same as what Israel did to the Palestine occupied territorism, Radio Pakistan reported.

In Occupied Kashmir, curfew restrictions and lockdown continued on 93rd consecutive days on Tuesday and the situation is still far from normal in the valley and Muslim Majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions.

While landline connections and voice calls on postpaid cellular networks have been partially restored, but the ban on the internet across all platforms and prepaid mobile phones remains enforced in the territory.

