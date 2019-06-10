KARACHI: Maldives’ minister along with his delegation met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, trade ties, Exchange of trade delegations and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

Talking to the Maldives’ delegation, Imran Ismail underscored the need for increasing trade volume between the two countries. He said that Pakistan would provide every possible facility to Maldives’ business community.

Earlier on February 13, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated his government’s commitment to facilitate investors from the business-friendly environment in Pakistan.

The PM had said this while talking to Chairman of US-based Young Presidents’ Organization Pascal Gerken in Islamabad.

Highlighting the huge potential of the country in diverse sectors of the country, Premier Khan had said tourism was one the most attractive areas that had remained unexplored so far.

