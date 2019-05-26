Brazilian male model Cristiano Braga who has grown his hair for a few years now and developed a luscious lock, blessed with a thick mane the 28 year old came out clean with his confession of bullying and scowling gestures, along with odd instances of name calling.

“There was a time, as my hair grew, I was quite criticised; people called me a woman, broom hair, scarecrow, they would cut my hair, they said I was ugly, weird, revealed Cristiano.

“I get a lot more questions now; the strangest question I got was if I wore a wig, because my hair glowed a lot.

Talking about the efforts put into the maintenance and growth, Braga said that he used a mixture of different herbal products to keep his fair feeling smooth, soft and silky. He also said that the natural ingredients help his hair grow better with lesser damage than regular chemical based hair products.

“I maintain my hair with natural oils, such as aloe vera, avocado, camomile, mint and rosemary,” he was also not shy of revealing that woman had been envious of his hair.

“Whenever someone approaches me on the street, I get a little embarrassed, because the person always draws the attention of others to me, and although it does not seem like it, I do not like to expose myself much,” said the model.

He continued: “Prejudice is something very present in our society and must be fought.

“I get really shocked when someone says that my hair is better than theirs because it demonstrates how low a person’s self-esteem is and needs to be worked on.

“It makes me very sad when they ask me if I want to ‘turn’ women because I have long hair, it shows that society does not accept what is different from the patterns.

“An interesting case was a group of deaf people who approached me using sign language to ask me if I was from a band, they thought I was famous, or something.

“They even took pictures of me. I even find that many people take pictures of my hair without me knowing.”

The model looks to take his gift from the modelling world to the entertainment industry and has asked his agent to find roles for him that do not demand cutting of his hair or are suited to them.

