3,620 male medical officers will be appointed in Punjab this week: Yasmin

LAHORE: Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that 2,717 women medical officers have been appointed in Punjab’s various cities, while 3,620 male medical officers will be hired this week.

These views were expressed by her, while chairing a high-level meeting, to review development projects and reforms’ process in the department.

“In order to meet shortage of the medical officers in the province, 2,717 women medical officers have been appointed through Public Service Commission, while 3,620 male medical officers will be appointed this week,” the minister said.

Addressing the meeting, the health minister said that all arrangements have been completed for the distribution of ten thousand health Insurance cards among the needy in the various districts of the Punjab in next month.

She said that a requisition has also been dispatched to the Public Service Commission for the recruitment of 588 pharmacists. She said that revamping of the nine teshil and district headquarters hospitals have been completed.

Yasmin Rashid, on December 21, had directed for making shelters for relatives of patients in public hospitals.

She was chairing a meeting of medical superintendents (MS) of the teaching hospitals in Lahore.

In the first phase four teaching hospitals at Lahore and Rawalpindi Holy Family Hospital would make arrangements for provision of shelters to fight out increasingly cold weather.

“Other public hospitals would also be equipped with such facility in the next phase,” said Minister Health, adding that provision of shelters at hospitals was actually implementation of vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She further said, people who come from far flung areas in cold weather to see their loved ones admitted in hospitals would be facilitated. We cannot leave people alone for fighting hardships in the open sky” she continued.

