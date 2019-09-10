Maleeha Lodhi calls on UN secretary general

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi has called on Secretary-General United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres to apprise him about the current situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

She said the situation in the held valley is worsening with every passing day from August 5, the day, when the Indian government-imposed curfew.

Maleeha Lodhi highlighted the gravity of the situation in occupied Kashmir where people have been suffering under a repressive military lockdown for over a month.

Lodhi urged for the implementation of the Security Council resolutions that pledged the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people to decide their future.

“Indian steps are the clear violation of the UN resoltuions”, she continued.

The Pakistani envoy said there are already tensions which are at a peak between India and Pakistan and the situation can snowball into a much bigger crisis.

