Maleeha Lodhi unanimously elected as Vice President of key UN body

NEW YORK: The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) unanimously elected Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi as its Vice President in an election held on Thursday.

Ambassador Lodhi’s candidature was endorsed by the fifty-four-member body.

Following her election, she will now assume the Asia Pacific seat in the Bureau of ECOSOC which is one of the principal organs of the UN, mandated to deliberate on development issues.

Speaking after the vote, Ambassador Lodhi said that election to such an important organ demonstrates the faith of the international community in Pakistan and in the ability of its diplomats.

“Pakistan”, she said, “has always engaged intensely and energetically with economic and social development activities at the UN.”

The envoy said that Pakistan has been fully engaged with the process of reform of the UN Development System (UNDS) reform and played a leading role in reshaping the UN System to effectively respond to the needs and challenges of the ambitious sustainable development agenda.

She also told ECOSOC members that under her leadership as a co-facilitator, the intergovernmental negotiation process to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) has been concluded successfully.

In her new position as the Vice President of ECOSOC, Ambassador Lodhi will play an important role in shaping the development agenda of the UN, advance the interests of developing countries and increase synergies between the General Assembly and ECOSOC.

“As Vice-President of the Council, I will continue to strive to build an atmosphere of mutual trust and partnerships in the spirit of multilateralism” she added.

Ambassador Lodhi also attributed her election to the untiring efforts of her team at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan. She said it would be the second time in the last three years that Pakistan has been entrusted by the international community to hold this position.

