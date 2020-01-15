Maleeha Lodhi meets Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in London

LONDON: Pakistan’s former Ambassador at the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi met the ailing former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at his residence, Avenfield House, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The former Pakistani ambassador to the UN was filmed exiting the residence of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Supremo, Nawaz Sharif’s residence, earlier in the day.

On January 13, Son of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that a recent photograph of his ailing father being spotted at a restaurant was factual.

Hussain Nawaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif was taken to the restaurant on doctor’s recommendation as the former premier felt claustrophobic at home.

Hussain Nawaz disclosed the information to a set of reporters outside Avenfield Apartments where he also maintained that the former prime minister was reluctant to venture out.

“We insisted that father visited a restaurant so he could get acclimatized, he left the residence on our insistence,” said Hussain Nawaz.

“Doctors ordered us that Nawaz Sharif needed to go on small walks for at least two times in a day and we paid heed to their recommendation.”

The former premier’s picture went viral today morning when a picture of him seated with his brother Shehbaz Sharif and father in Law to Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Ishaq Dar.

