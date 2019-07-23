Maleeha Lodhi meets PM Imran Khan

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Pakistan House, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Pakistan House in Washington.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual relations came under discussion.

Imran Khan emphasized the importance of close collaboration between Pakistan and the U.S. to advance that objective.

He also spoke about his government’s successes in countering the scourge of terrorism and his initiatives to build peace in the region.

PM Khan, while addressing to the US Institute of Peace in Washington, reiterated, “I have always adopted the stance that Afghan issue could be resolved through dialogues. I’ve also asked everyone in the United States that there is no military solution to the issue.”

“US nationals were not aware of the history of Afghanistan,” he added.

The premier said, “At this moment, Pakistan and US ties are on its best level and both countries have a similar stance on the Afghan issue. It happens for the first time that the Pakistani government, US administration and security institutions are on the same page. We could have found a solution with consensus although it is not an easy task.”

While commenting over his meeting with the US President, PM Khan said, “It was a pleasant experience to meet Donald Trump and his hospitality was praiseworthy.

