Pakistan committed to work for achievement of SDGs: Parliamentary Secretary for Law

NEW YORK: Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice in her speech to the Economic and Social Council’s Forum on Sustainable Development said the government is committed to work for achievement of SDGs, ARY News reported on Thursday.

She said that the country through innovative and focused implementation strategies in the social, economic and environmental fields would surpass their goals for welfare and prosperity in the country.

Reaffirming its commitment to achieving the globally agreed Sustainable Development Goals, Pakistan has told the United Nations that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is determined to deal with poverty as well as stunting in impoverished communities.

She said the Government has fully embraced the responsibility of lifting millions of people out of poverty through the largest national poverty alleviation programme – Ehsaas.

She said as climate change is disrupting daily life and costing countries large sums of money, she said Pakistan is working to restore its depleted forests and put in place other nature-based solutions.

Earlier, Pakistan on July 16 presented its progress report and future plans on meeting the globally agreed and nationally adopted anti-poverty Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the United Nations (UN), ARY News reported.

The Pakistani diplomats headed by Maleeha Lodhi said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to accelerating human development in the country.

The progress report was in the form of a Voluntary National Review, a mechanism in which countries inform the UN about its implementation strategies to meet the goals and targets of the sustainable development agenda, also known as Agenda 2030.

Highlighting recent initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to eradicate poverty, Pakistani envoy Maleeha Lodhi told the United Nations that the country will continue to work towards achieving the global sustainable development goals despite economic challenges.

“A key aspect of the implementation strategy is strengthening existing alliances and forging new ones, leveraging technology and mobilizing finance,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said while opening the third global workshop in preparation of the Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) at the 2019 High Level Political Forum (HLPF).

A forum, held on Sunday, was organized by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs and hosted by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan.

Ambassador Lodhi mentioned that through political commitment and ownership, Pakistan has been able to integrate SDGs into its national development agenda.

She referred to recently launched Ehsaas Programme of Imran Khan’s government, saying that it was aimed to expand social protection, safety nets and support human capital throughout the country.

“A new universal health coverage initiative – the Sehat Sahulat Programme – has also been launched this year to provide health insurance coverage for those in need”, she added.

