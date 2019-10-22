‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ beats ‘Joker’ at box office

As the initial glow of box office glory fades for Joker, a new villain has made its way in the form of Angelina Jolie for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Disney’s queen of darkness has defeated Joker at the box office with an opening weekend total of $36 million.

Despite a slow start and not being able to meet early projections of approximately $45 million, this is laudable.

Apart from the domestic box office, the film also earned another $117 million from the combined 56 international markets, totaling $153 million, reports Collider.

The budget of Maleficent 2, released on October 16, was reportedly $185 million.

On the other hand, the highly-anticipated Joker now in its third weekend in theatres reeled in $29.2 million this weekend, bringing its domestic total up to $247.2 million.

The Tod Philipps directorial was released on October 4 in theatres across the US.

