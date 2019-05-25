PML-N demands resignation of NAB chairman

LAHORE: PML-N MPA Malik Ahmad Khan announced on Saturday to take the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to a court for levelling “baseless” allegations against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in his interview to a journalist.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Addressing a press conference, he said they will file a defamation suit against the NAB chief and the journalist in question.

The PML-N leader also went on to demand resignation of NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

Slamming the corruption watchdog, he questioned if the bureau is an extra-constitutional institution. “NAB’s notices have forced people to commit suicide,” he added.

Mr Khan said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was arrested over fictitious charges, lamenting that the bureau doesn’t give any plausible reason for arresting a person.

“Under what law is a person arrested like that?” he questioned. “Where is it given in the law that the NAB chairman will himself prepare a questionnaire?”

The PML-N leader questioned what offence has Khawaja Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique and Ahad Cheema committed. He was of the view that the NAB law is aimed to harass people.

About the leaked tapes of the NAB chairman, he said a fact-finding committed be constituted to look into the matter.

