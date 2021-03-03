Malir Halt-Numaish Red Line BRT corridor to start this month

ISLAMABAD: The construction work on Karachi’s Red Line BRT corridor one – from Malir Halt to Numaish – is expected to start this month, ARY News reported.

A statement was issued by the Karachi commissioner office after a meeting held to review the transport project suggested that arrangements for the launch of the Rs7 billion scheme’s construction have been finalised.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh to review the arrangements for the work to start construction on the BRT Red Line Corridor project from Malir Halt to Numaish this month.

The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioners of East, South and Malir, chief executive officer of Trans-Karachi, senior officials of the Mass Transit Authority, traffic police, Civil Aviation, KMC, DMCs, and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

The meeting was told that the construction on Corridor One from Malir Halt to Numaish would be started expectedly this month as arrangements have been finalised.

The meeting was also informed that 16 stations would be constructed on this line which will run from Malir Halt to Numaish via Model Colony, Safoora Goth, King Cottages, Met Office, NED University, Safari Park, Nipa, Urdu University, Masjid Baitul Mukarram, Civic Centre, Askari Park, Dawood University and Society Office.

It may be noted that unlike other transport projects in Karachi, the Red Line BRT has been included in Prime Minister’s Karachi Transformation Plan.

Red Line BRT project

The Red Line will span 26 km from Safoora to Tower, covering 43 stations. It is expected to have an average daily ridership of 625,000 passengers.

The route of the 26-kilometer BRT Red Line project will connect Model Colony to Johar Complex en route Jinnah Avenue and Malir Cantt while the buses will run through University Road, Hassan Square and Numaish roundabout.

It would be the first-ever transport project to be run without any subsidy by the government, whereas, a wide cycling track will also be built along with the bus route

