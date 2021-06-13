Karachi police impostors involved in drug peddling, robberies detained

KARACHI: A three-strong group of police impersonators, including a woman, who allegedly carried out their criminal activities in police uniforms including peddling drugs and burglaries has been arrested on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Malir Cant Police said they detained the group in a raid today wherein they also confiscated drugs including ice (crystal methamphetamine), illegal automatic weapon, police uniform and cash bills.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur said the detained suspects are drug addicts and have admitted to robbing on instances impersonating police.

Separately today from Karachi, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the city police has disclosed the use of the stolen cars in the online taxi service.

SSP Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Arif Aslam Rao has said that the AVLC has busted an inter-provincial car lifting gang and arrested the accused belong to Karachi and Khuzdar in Balochistan.

“Two employees of a key government institution were also included among four arrested members of the gang,” SSP Rao said. Arrested men have been identified as Sarban alias Pappu, Rashid Rehan, Rana Usman and Sarfaraz.

