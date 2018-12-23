Malnutrition serious health issue in Balochistan: experts

QUETTA: Malnutrition is a serious health issue in Balochistan, the experts observed in a seminar held under the aegis of the provincial health department, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In last two years around 400,000 children were tested and 31,450 kids of them found to be suffering from undernourished, health experts told the seminar.

The health department officials informed the gathering that 18,203 undernourished children were provided health facilities.

Provincial Minister for Health Naseebullah Marri speaking on the occasion said that the government’s nutrition programme will be extended to the farflung areas of Balochistan.

“If the issue of malnutrition will not be addressed properly, the situation will deteriorate to the extent of the situation in African countries,” the minister said.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qaism Suri talking on the occasion said that the past governments didn’t spend much on the human development in Balochistan.

“The undernourishment of the mothers and children is a very serious issue in Pakistan. The women have been neglected in our society,” he said.

He said this government will take steps to address malnutrition in the country.

Dr Ali Nasir Bugti, the coordinator for Balochistan nutrition cell, in a recent news report said that nearly 52 per cent children have reportedly become the victim of stunting as result of severe undernourishment due to the drought-like situation in the province.

Child mortality rate in the province is high as compared to other provinces of the country owing to chronic malnutrition for mothers and children, he said.

He said that 16 per cent children in the province face acute undernourishment while 40 percent were underweight, terming it an alarming situation.

The provincial government, in collaboration with World Bank and Unicef, has formed a nutrition cell to overcome chronic malnutrition crisis in the province.

