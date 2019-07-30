Six more infants fall prey to malnutrition in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: At least six more children died on Tuesday at the Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar, due to malnutrition and other diseases, ARY News reported.

According to the district administration, the total number of deaths has reached 513 owing to malnutrition from January till date.

On the other hand, the patients are facing difficulties due to the shortage of medicines in govt run hospitals.

Read More: Death toll rises to 25 as one more infant dies in drought-hit Tharparkar

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNCF) in April stated that Pakistan is among the countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in October last year had directed the health department to set up medical camps so as to deal with the health issues as a result of drought-like situation in Tharparkar

Comments

comments