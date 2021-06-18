Man accused of raping girl at Karachi orphanage sent to jail

KARACHI: A court on Friday sent a man accused of raping a teenage girl at an orphanage in Karachi to jail on judicial remand, reported ARY News.

The police produced Mehdi Hasan before the court on completion of his physical remand.

The court was informed that the victim girl’s statement has been recorded by a lady judge. The court sent the accused to jail and directed the investigation officer to submit a progress report on next hearing.

The police said Mehdi Hasan, an employee at the orphanage located on Kashmir Road, subjected the 16-year-old girl to sexual abuse.

A first information report (FIR) of the crime has been registered at Jamshed Town police station on the complaint of her aunt, they added.

The complainant said her niece had been living at the orphanage since her parents died 10 years ago. She went to meet her on June 13 when she narrated her ordeal to her, the aunt added.

She said the man called the girl inside her office on May 26 and sexually abused her.

