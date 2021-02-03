Man admits killing wife after initially blaming muggers

LAHORE: A man has confessed to killing his wife over a domestic dispute after earlier claiming that she was murdered while resisting a mugging bid in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

The police also confirmed the development saying that the husband had murdered his wife over a domestic dispute in Shahdara area of the city and later tried to portray the murder as a result of resistance during a mugging bid.

The accused is identified as Umar Baig, who initially recorded his statement to police saying that the muggers killed his wife over resistance during a mugging bid.

“The accused claimed that the dacoits ran away after taking Rs700,000 and jewelry,” the police said while detailing his statement.

The police, however, later arrested the accused over suspicions and after an initial probe, he confessed to his role in the murder. He had dumped the pistol used in the murder in a drain, they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that murders over domestic dispute have been reported in the country frequently and in one such case recently, a man killed his mother, wife, sister and sister-in-law with a sharp knife in Shahkot, a town located in Nankana Sahib district of Punjab.

According to police, the incident was reported in Bismillah Colony in the limits of the city PS, Shahkot. The accused named Shakeel after killing four women of his family fled away from the scene.

The cause behind the awful incident could not be ascertained, said the police, and added that according to initial information Shakeel was working in a private factory.

The bodies of the deceased have been moved to the hospital for legal formalities.

