Man trying to get anti-COVID jab while faking age held in Lahore

LAHORE: A man trying to get an anti-Covid jab while overstating his age has been arrested in Lahore after being pointed by a nurse as the second phase of the vaccination continues in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, a man approached a vaccination centre in Lahore for a walk-in anti-Covid vaccine, while portraying himself as an elderly man.

However, a female nurse, Sana, posted at the centre spotted him and on his suspicious acts thoroughly verified his credentials. “This led to the revelation that he was below the age needed for vaccination,” the health department said.

It further said that the government has rewarded the nurse with Rs10,000 over the act.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus, the federal government decided to provide a walk-in COVID vaccination facility to the citizens over 70 years from today.

The facility will be available for citizens across the country from March 16. Sources privy to the development said that Pakistani nationals over the age of 70 years can get themselves vaccinated against the pandemic from any of the vaccination centre.

In this regard, the provinces have been directed to ensure the arrangements for the walk-in vaccination drive and availability of the vaccine at the centres.

Meanwhile, the vaccination of the age group of over 60 years will continue as per schedule.

