Man arrested at Islamabad airport on arrival from Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested on Thursday a passenger after he arrived at the Islamabad International Airport from Saudi Arabia.

According to FIA officials, Muhammad Nawaz landed at the airport on board a PIA flight (PK-9754).

He was taken into custody after his name was found to be in the agency’s blacklist.

The official said the man, who hailed from Punjab’s Lala Musa, was wanted in a murder case.

His custody was handed over to the Lala Musa police for legal action as per the law.

