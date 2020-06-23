Man ‘involved in black-marketing’ Actemra drug arrested

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi police’s special branch claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a key member of a gang involved in black-marketing of Actemra – an anti-inflammatory drug being used to treat Covid-19 patients, ARY News reported.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tahir Anees said they traced and arrested the man with the help of modern technology for allegedly selling Actemra injection in black market at rates six to eight per cent higher than those fixed by the government.

Read More: Punjab bans sale of Actemra injection in open market

The arrest was made on public complaints about hoarding and black-marketing of the drug.

Earlier, on June 13, a gang involved in black-marketing of the same drug in Lahore was busted.

Read More: Experts rule against plasma, Dexamethasone, Actemra as viable COVID-19 cures

A sting operation conducted by ARY News programme Zimmedar Kaun team had exposed the gang of six members, which was minting money by black-marketing Actemra. AC Model Town and deputy drug controller conducted a raid on information provided by the team and arrested the gang selling the life-saving injection at an exorbitant price.

The injection had a market price of 12,000, which was being sold at a staggering Rs 2,50,000 to 6,00,000. The officials also recovered several vials of Actemra from the possession of the gang.

Read More: Gang black marketing Actemra injection arrested in Lahore

Comments

comments