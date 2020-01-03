Man arrested for forcing 12-year-old daughter into prostitution

KASUR: In another successful raid, ARY News’ Sar-e-Aam team exposed and helped the arrest of a man who not only forced his wife into prostitution but was also trying to do the same with his 12-year-old daughter, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Sar-e-Aam team received a video from the man’s wife who claimed that for last 11 years, her husband has been forcing her to satisfy sexual needs of other men and is now forcing her daughter, a 12-year-old girl, into prostitution.

The man named Inam, a resident of Phool Nagar city of Punjab’s Kasur district, was then arrested by the police after a sting operation in which he was exposed. The 12-year-old girl was saved and rescued.

To collect video evidence, the Sar-e-Aam team sent two of its men to Inam who offered him money in exchange of his wife and daughter and he willfully sent them with the men. As Sar-e-Aam team leader Iqrar-ul-Hassan interviewed the two, the 12-year-old’s mother said that she has been married to Inam for 13 years and has ran from pillar to post in past several years to rescue himself and his children but to no avail.

“I went to the local police and even rescue agencies but no one helped me so I had to contact you,” the woman told Iqrar-ul-Hassan.

She was of the view that she had no choice for the man was now forcing her 12-year-old daughter into prostitution and to save the little soul, she had sent her to her maternal grandmother’s house but as Sar-e-Aam team members demanded, the man forced her daughter to go with them.

The lady added that her husband even offered her to other area residents like security guards and the watchman of their dera (the settlement housing their residence).

As Sar-e-Aam host approached Inam after this meeting with his wife and daughter, he immediately confessed that he forced his wife into prostitution but took a little while before accepting that he was doing the same with his little daughter.

The man and the dera’s chowkidar were then handed over to the police.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan announced that Sar-e-Aam team has decided to bear the expenses of the lady and that they will also arrange for the little girl’s education.

The 12-year-old girl had herself expressed desire to get a good education during the interview with Iqrar-ul-Hassan.

