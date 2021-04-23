Man-arrested-for-making-fake-hand-sanitiser-after-sales-worth-over-Rs200m

GUJRAT: The Indian Police in Vadodra has arrested an individual, who was manufacturing sanitiser using methanol — a rather hazardous chemical— but that is after he already sold off products worth over 100 million Indian rupees (about PKR200 million).

The accused identified as Nitin Kotwani was running a hand sanitiser manufacturing unit in the city for nearly 10 months now.

But according to officials, the sanitiser made by AK Industries had a big quantity of methanol that is a hazardous chemical.

Kotwani told the police that he replaced ethanol with methanol that is much cheaper.

He was arrested on Tuesday after the Pollution Control Board conducted a raid at the manufacturing facility following a tip-off.

Over 8,025 litres seized

The police have seized a total of 8,025 litres of the spurious hand sanitiser in 14,741 containers packed under various brand names in sizes of 5 litres, 500 ml, 200 ml, 100 ml and 50 ml packaging.

The worth of the seized goods are said to be around 45.47 lakh.

READ: Saudi police arrests 10 Covid patients arrested for flouting quarantine rules

According to officials, in the ten months, Kotwani had been running his business, he had sold products worth over 10 crore Indian rupees.

Following his arrest, an investigation has been launched into the network of stores where Kotwani had sold his products that were marketed under several brand names.

Comments

comments