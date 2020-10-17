Man arrested for harassing woman in Karachi

KARACHI: Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested a man for harassing a woman in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIA conducted a raid at Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area and arrested the man after it received a complaint against him for harassing and blackmailing a woman.

According to FIA officials, the man was running a mobile phone repair shop. He used to contact women, offering them marriage proposals and harass them by asking for pictures.

READ: FIA busts Karachi gang raping youngsters in the guise of social media jobs

The FIA arrested the man and registered a case against him under the cybercrime act.

Earlier today, the cybercrime unit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched a crackdown against an alleged ring of immoral videos’ creators who manage an ‘Indian pornographic website’ from Pakistan.

The cybercrime deterrence authority of FIA in its swift action on the identification of ARY News program Sar e Aam raided a house in Gulshan e Iqbal Town of Karachi’s East district and detained the group allegedly involved in running the immoral website.

Comments

comments