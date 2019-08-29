Man arrested for faking his own kidnapping to get ransom from family

KARACHI: The Special Investigation Unit of the Sindh police on Thursday arrested a man for faking his own kidnapping to get ransom money from his family, reported ARY News.

Zeeshan, a resident of the city’s Safoora Goth, demanded money from his family to open a gaming zone.

Upon refusal, he staged his own abduction and demanded Rs1 million as protection money for his release from his own family.

According to the police, the man’s family registered a case about his kidnapping at Sachal police station.

He was arrested from the Cantonment railway station area.

Zeeshan said he had demanded money from his family to set up a gaming zone, which they refused to give.

So, he said, he staged his own kidnapping.

Comments

comments