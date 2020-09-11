Man arrested for killing four-month-old daughter in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police on Friday resolved 4-year-old case and arrested a man who had killed his four-month-old daughter back in 2016, ARY News reported.

As per details, Shah police station conducted a raid at the inner-city and arrested man who had killed his daughter in 2016.

Police said that accused has confessed of killing his daughter over a family dispute. The police have shifted the arrested man to Inqilab police station for further investigation.

Earlier in August, a remorseless man had killed his own six-month-old son by slamming him into a wall over a domestic fight with his wife.

The accused person was identified as Allah Ditta who had allegedly committed the crime by thrashing the infant which caused the innocent boy’s death in Lahore’s Nadirabad area located in the vicinity of South Cantt police station.

Read More: Father kills eight-month-old daughter in Punjab, cites poverty as excuse

The six-month-old boy, Faizan, was immediately taken to hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Police officials said that the prime suspect, Allah Ditta, and her wife, Rukhsana Bibi, had been engaged into domestic fights many times. He also blamed her wife for having extra-marital affairs, added police.

