Man arrested for ‘killing four siblings of sister-in-law over demanding divorce’    

RAWALPINDI: Police on Tuesday arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a horrific homicide of four siblings of his sister-in-law, after the latter demanded divorce from her husband, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, they have arrested Ghulam Abbas for the alleged crime within the remits of the Airport police station.

According to the details, the event occurred in Dohk Kamal Deen area of Rawalpindi, where a woman, Eraj, who demanded a divorce after a love marriage was made the target of an alleged vindictive crime by husband’s brother. The brothers-in-law of Eraj rushed to her house and opened fire vehemently, thus killing three sisters and a brother of Eraj while she, too, sustained bullet injuries.

Eraj, in resistance to her family pressure, married a guy named Khurram and now as she demanded a divorce, her brother-in-law Ghulam Abbas rushed to her house and engaged in a spiteful exchange which ended with Abbas resorting to the blatant use of firearms. Abbas opened fire and allegedly killed Eraj’s sisters Hira, Nosheen, and Faiza, while her brother Ali Haider was also killed.

The Rawalpindi police said it has sent the dead bodies to hospital for legal customs while the sister-in-law of the alleged murderer is being administered medical treatment for her injuries. Eraj, in her statement, alleged that her brother in law Ghulam Abbas, who was against the divorce, fired the gunshots that took lives of the four of her siblings.

