Karachi man arrested for public display of arms

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Monday took a man into custody for displaying a weapon publicly, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police took action against the man after ARY News reported the issue and aired footage of a man roaming freely with a weapon in the Karachi neighborhood.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 13 in Karachi’s Orangi Town area. In a video that also went viral on social, a man was seen roaming freely with weapons in Orangi Town streets and creating fear among local residents.

According to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur, the suspect fled away during the first raid conducting by the police team on Saturday. Police have recovered arms from his possession and registered a case against him.

According to the country’s gun laws, public display of weapons is an offense and carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

Read More: TikToker arrested for displaying arms, ammunition in Lahore

In a similar accident that reported on February 7, the Punjab police had arrested two culprits for uploading pictures and videos displaying guns on his social media account.

According to police, two suspects who belong to the ‘Bambala Gang’ use to upload their snaps with armed guns on social media.

