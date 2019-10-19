OKARA: Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man whose videos of torturing his nephews went viral on the internet.

WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO- VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to police, area residents shared this video with the police claiming that the man tortured his nephews over some domestic dispute.

“We have arrested this man soon after the footage was shared and the village residents claimed that the man, who happens to be the victims’ uncle, tortured them for throwing trash before his house,” said DPO Okara Jehanzeb Khan.

The police officer added that both the young boys will go through a medical examination to ascertain the degree of the torture.

ARY News correspondent, however, added that the man tortured his nephews for going to meet their mother at a time when their father was not at home. The mother of the two children had left home after some dispute with her husband and the children had gone to meet their mother.

The victims’ father first refused to lodge a case against his brother but after seeing the viral video, went ahead with the case.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar too took notice of the incident and ordered Assistant Commissioner to visit the village and meet the victims.

The assistant commissioner met the two boys and also gave them gifts.

Comments

comments