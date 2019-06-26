Man tries to break ATM for robbing cash still at large

KARACHI: A man was seen attempting to break an automated teller machine (ATM) to steal the cash inside it at a local bank situated in the vicinity of Drigh Road area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

However, he failed to take out the cash after trying to break the ATM machine and later broke its screen in anger.

The unidentified man, who was sporting a dark coloured cap, has once looked towards the CCTV camera and then continued his activity by pulling off the front cover of the ATM machine.

The CCTV footage, which was obtained by ARY News, showed that the young man was apparently fearless of being recorded by the security camera which can lead to strict action against him over breaking the bank’s asset and robbing cash.

The recent rise in crimes including breaking ATM machines for stealing cash put a question mark over the performance of the local police department.

Besides the increasing number of criminal cases like street crimes, mobile snatching and dacoities, Karachiites are also witnessing a significant rise in the robbery of cash from ATM machines by using different means despite tall claims of the police department for taking strict measures to stop such illegal activities.

Earlier on June 15, Police had claimed to foil a bid to break automated teller machine (ATM) at a private bank near Habib Chowrangi and arrested three suspects.

The police said two other accused managed to escape from the scene. A pistol, gas cylinder, police cap and explosive device were seized from the possession of the arrested accused.

The held suspects were identified as Waqar, Shan and Zohaib. Suspect Waqar is a software engineer, according to SSP West Shaukat Ali Khatian.

The two accused who escaped were identified as Kamran and Sikandar.

