Man attacked with acid in Quetta

QUETTA: A man sustained burn wounds when unidentified persons threw acid on him in Quetta’s Double Road area on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

According to police, the man has been moved to a hospital nearby in critical condition.

They said the victim’s face and body suffered burn injuries in the acid attack.

The police have lodged a case against unidentified persons on the complaint of the victim’s family.

Earlier on November 20, brother threw acid on his sister over a domestic dispute in Dadu city of Sindh province.

Read More: Man attacks wife with acid in Karachi

The woman suffered burn wounds in an acid attack by her brothers and shifted to hospital by women protection cell.

Police have said that the woman in her statement has maintained that she was attacked by her brothers over a property dispute.

The police, later on, lodged a case against suspects and started the investigation.

Acid Attacks

Acid attack is a form of violent assault defined as the act of throwing acid or a harmful substance onto the body of another with the intention to disfigure, maim, torture, or kill. Mostly the women remain the victims of attackers who usually throw harmful liquids at faces of their victims, to disfigure them.

The acid attacks are reported in many parts of the world, though more likely in developing countries. These attacks occur all over the world but they are most common in South Asian countries Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

Comments

comments