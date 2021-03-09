Web Analytics
Man attacks brother-in-law with sharp knife in Lahore court

Lahore Court

ISLAMABAD: A man attacked his brother-in-law with a sharp knife in a Lahore court on Tuesday.

A woman, Rubina took her husband Shaukat to a guardian court over his failure to bear their child’s expenses after separation.

Also Read: Five men arrested outside Lahore court for carrying weapons

Judge Asad Imran was hearing the case when the woman’s husband and her brother Asif went physical after exchanging heated words with the former attacking the latter with a sharp  knife, causing injury to his nose.

The court officials, acting swiftly, took Shaukat into custody and handed him over to the police while the injured was shifted to a nearby health facility for medical attention.

Also Read: Man shoots dead mother’s ‘murderers’ outside Lahore court

