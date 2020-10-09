Man attacks cousin with knife, pushes her out of car for refusing marriage proposal

LAHORE: A man in Lahore allegedly attacked his cousin with a knife and pushed her out of his car in injured condition after she rejected his marriage proposal, ARY News reported.

According to the police, a first information report (FIR) of the incident has been lodged against accused Ali Ahmed for pushing the woman out of his car after injuring her with a knife in the Kahna area of the provincial capital.

The police said the FIR was registered on the statement of the victim woman. The accused is her cousin.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Model Town said the police will soon apprehend the accused.

The accused desired to marry the woman and upon her refusal to accept the proposal, he attacked her with a knife, and then pushed her out of his car in injured condition before speeding away, the police official said.

