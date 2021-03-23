WATCH: Man bathes, fishes in pothole in protest to get it fixed

In a bid to divert attention towards civic issues, a man came up with a unique idea of getting a pothole in his area fixed after he bathed and fished in it.

The video of the act which was shot in West Nusa Tenggara province of Indonesia by a man named Amaq Ohan has gone viral on social media, prompting the authorities to fix the issues.

He could be seen in the video taking bath in the pothole-filled with mud water and pouring the water on himself and washing his hair.

He was also captured on camera sitting cross-legged on a chair. Shaded by an umbrella, he cast a fishing rod in the pothole to catch a non-existent fish in a bid to protest against the damaged rods.

Passers-by can be seen passing by Amaq as he continues to protest unbothered by them.

“This is an action as a form of protest against the damaged road and drainage conditions. Because the puddle and the potholes have claimed many victims,” Amaq, a social activist and volunteer was quoted by local media as saying.

The activists said that the road has been damaged for two years and the condition has worsened in recent months.

The viral photos and videos prompted authorities to get into action as the Head of the NTB Province Public Works and Spatial Planning (PUPR) Service told local media that they would “fix the road” soon, however, they denied accusations that they were “too late”.

