WATCH: Man beaten up by ‘angriest octopus’ on beach

CANBERRA: In a shocking incident, a man was beaten up by what he described as the “angriest octopus” while swimming on a beach in Australia.

According to the details, the incident took place on a Western Australia beach when geologist and author Lance Karlson was about to take a dip near the resort he and his family were staying at in Geographe Bay, on Australia’s southwest coast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lance Karlson • Author (@lancekarlson)

Karlson was taking a swim with his two-year-old daughter when he spotted what he thought was the tail of a stingray emerging from the water and striking a seagull.

However, on closer inspection, he discovered it was an octopus, and took a video, which shows the animal in shallow water take a sudden strike in Karlson’s direction with its tentacles.

“The octopus lashed out at us, which was a real shock,” Karlson said.

About 20 minutes later, Karlson decided to go for a swim when he saw the octopus swimming away from a bed of shells.

“I was only there for a few seconds looking at the shells when I was struck on the arm from behind,” he added.

“My goggles fogged up and then I was struck again, this time of the neck. I quickly swam back to shore, around 25 metres away,” he added.

Karlson said he raced back to shore and saw raised imprints of tentacles across his arm, neck and upper back.

Comments

comments