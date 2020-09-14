A 70-year-old man was dragged out of a gas station by his hair and was subjected to severe torture when he asked a maskless man to keep social distance in Florida’s Winter Park city.

According to the detail, the violence erupted after the elderly man asked Rovester Ingram to step away from him because he was not wearing a mask.

Mohamed Tutul, an employee at the Citgo gas station, said that the incident took place on Tuesday. He said that the social distancing argument between the two customers began near the front counter.

The eyewitness said that the elderly man asked the maskless man to move away from him because he was not wearing a mask. Rovester Ingram replied, “I come in here every day. Why are you telling me six feet?”

Following the verbal brawl, the elderly man walked out of the store and Ingram followed, Tutul said and added that as the 70-year-old heads back in, Ingram begins punching and kicking him.

Tutul said that he immediately informed the police about the incident. On being informed, the police rushed to the scene and shifted the elderly man to the hospital with serious injuries, including broken bones.

“The victim was on his stomach as the suspect repeatedly punched him on his back, then spat on him and kicked him in the head before walking away,” said a police officer.

The police officials recognized the suspect from the surveillance video and arrested him from his house.

