KARACHI: A vile video showing a father inflicting a gruesome beating on her daughter who keeps pleading for mercy but to no avail was taken up for inquiry and headway has been made into the case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the man in the video who is the father of the girl being beaten with a ladle and dragged along the ground by her hair has been taken under custody by law enforcement.

Read More: SHC halts demolition of Karachi’s historic Metropole Hotel

The accused, Dildar Bhatti who was repeatedly thrashing her daughter in what seems like the balcony of his house was filmed by a neighbour who shared the video on social media.

The video went viral and there was tremendous uproar in the civil society demanding action against the man shown beating upon the defenceless girl.

Different aspects of the case are still being deliberated upon and a formal punishment will be announced for the accused at a later date, said the local police.

Read More: Student deprived of bike, valuables in Karachi’s red zone

Earlier in the day, a student was deprived of his motorcycle, cell phone and other valuables in the port city’s red zone in broad daylight.

The incident, which took place in the Lucky Star area, gives the lie to the law enforcement agencies’ claims of making efforts to rein in street crime.

Comments

comments