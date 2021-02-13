WATCH: Man beats horse, dog in ‘barbaric assault’

In a shocking episode, a man was captured on camera torturing a horse and a dog as police have now launched an investigation into the incident after the video has gone viral.

The incident occurred in the United Kingdom and Surrey police officers are trying to identify the man in these images in connection with an animal cruelty investigation in Shepperton.

Detailing the entire episode which happened on February 09, the police said that their officers were informed of footage captured on CCTV.

“The footage showed a man driving the single horse and trap aggressively along Laleham Road. Having stopped the trap and unhitched the horse, he proceeded to beat it multiple times with a riding crop. He then beat a Lurcher dog in the trailer multiple times before the dog ran off.”

The press release issued by Surrey police said that the horse and dog were later seized under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, and are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

The footage is too upsetting to show in its entirety, so we have cropped it and included stills in the hope that someone recognises the man and can help us identify him, said the police.

While detailing the suspect, they said that he is a white man with a stocky build and dark hair, wearing a black jacket and dark trousers.

PS Lee Donovan from the Neighbourhood Patrol Team said, “This incident which was captured on CCTV is a shocking and barbaric assault on two helpless animals. We are extremely keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this male prior to the attack on the animals riding around on local roads including any dashcam footage. Surrey Police take animal cruelty extremely seriously and will be pursing this offender.”

