VIDEO: Man becomes millionaire in just ’69 days’   

A man,33, claimed that he became Dogecoin millionaire in ‘just 69 days’ after investing $180,000 in the meme cryptocurrency, when its price was about $0.045 cent.

In a video posted on YouTube, Glauber Contessoto, a Los Angeles resident, claimed that he had invested $180,000 in Dogecoin on 5th of February, when its price was around $0.045 cent. The cryptocurrency reached an all-time high on April 16 when it touched $0.45.

Glauber Contessoto said that due to the sharp rise in its value, his initial investment grew to almost $2 million.

Contessoto said that he works at a music company used all his savings to invest in cryptocurrency. In a Reddit post, he said, “I bought on February 5th 2021 about 5 million Dogecoins at about 4 cents 69 days later on April 15th 2021 – I became a millionaire.”

However, his claims have not been independently verified.

