Man arrested for ‘blackmailing’ woman through objectionable pictures

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested a man on charges of blackmailing a woman on the basis of immoral pictures, reported ARY News.

According to FIA officials, the arrest was made during a raid at an icecream parlour in the port city’s Nazimabad area.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against Azhar on a complaint of the woman who accused him of harassing her.

The officials said they recovered a mobile phone containing immoral pictures of women, including that of the complainant.

FIA had received over 56,000 complaints relating to cybercrime and registered 1086 cases over the past year.

During a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defense chaired by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Amjad Niazi, FIA officials had said out of the 56,696 complaints received by the agency, 11,028 were investigated and 1,086 cases were registered against those involved in cybercrime activities.

“We have raised the number of anti-cybercrime offices to 15 to effectively counter such acts,” they said adding that currently there are over 70 million internet users in the country.

